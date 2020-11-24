Treats Unleashed has all the Thanksgiving treats your pet needs

Keep your pet healthy but part of the tradition this Thanksgiving with pet-safe pumpkin pie.

ST. LOUIS — Just because you are filling up on Thanksgiving food this Thursday doesn’t mean your pet has to go without! Teresa Miller from Treats Unleashed is here to share what they have in store, so you don’t have to share table food with your four-legged friends.

Teresa says one of her favorite holiday traditions is baking pies for pets! They have been making ready-to-bake pies for pets for over 15 years now at Treats Unleashed. It is a healthy option and they use only pet-specific ingredients.

You can pick up pie by the slice or get a full pie at Treats Unleashed. This year you can get your pet dinner, too, in a can! Teresa explains that they talk to a lot of customers about not giving pets table scraps or turkey bones. You can get the full pet-safe dinner for just $6.99 for dogs and just $3.99 for cats.

Treats Unleashed is hosting its annual canned pet food drive for Bi-State Pet Food Pantry Help families in need feed their pets this holiday season with Treats Unleashed's pet food drive. ST. LOUIS - Treats Unleashed is hosting a canned food drive to help families in need feed their pets this holiday season. Dana spoke with owner Teresa Miller to find out how you can help.

Order and pickup your dinner and pie before Wednesday, November 25th at any of the 13 St. Louis area Treats Unleashed locations. Learn more at treats-unleashed.com.

