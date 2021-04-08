Channel your inner ninja at Ultimate Ninjas in Chesterfield

Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson visited Ultimate Ninjas in Chesterfield to try out some obstacles.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a ninja? If you said yes, well that dream could soon become a reality.

This Saturday and Sunday, August 7 – 8, Ultimate Ninjas is holding a pro camp. Train with pro ninjas from NBC’s American Ninja Warrior.