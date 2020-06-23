Re-Explore St. Louis: Union Station is open!

Now is the perfect time to check out Union Station and the new St. Louis Aquarium

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station opened to the public last year at Christmas. Bob O’Loughlin is here to tell us all about the updates that were made to the old Union Station.

There is no question St. Louis’ downtown is growing and developing. This is all happening with projects like the refurbishment of the Arch grounds, the ever-expanding Ballpark Village, the new MLS stadium, City Foundry, and the transformation of Union Station. Union Station has been made into a large meeting and convention hotel also filled with family entertainment.

With so many attractions right on site, there are plenty of reasons to stay at Union Station. You can check out the Soda Fountain and have Clementine’s Ice Cream. There is a fire show on the lake to watch, and then you can take a ride on the Wheel. Then be sure to check out the beautiful St. Louis Aquarium.

Amp Up Action Park is back open! Amp Up Action Park is celebrating reopening and is full of even more exciting activities! ST. LOUIS - Amp Up Action Park is a difficult place to describe, but it is basically 50,000 square feet of adrenaline. Everyday is a celebration at Amp Up Action Park, and right now they are celebrating reopening!

All of these attractions are now open again, with the necessary safety precautions. This is the perfect place to enjoy a staycation.

St. Louis Aquarium is open every day, learn more at stlouisaquarium.com. Don’t forget to check out the Explore St. Louis Website often to learn about re-opening information and ways to take advantage of many exciting special offers.

