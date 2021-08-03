Loyal to Local: Wicks Candles

All the handmade candles are made with natural soy wax from soybeans grown in the United States.

ST. LOUIS — In today’s Loyal to Local segment, Show Me St. Louis is introducing you to Wicks Candles.

Jessica Winkler’s love for candles started years ago. Over time, she became more particular about which candles she bought due to concerns about how they were made, and she took matters into her own hands.

After months of trial and error, she perfected her candle making skills and launched Wicks Candles last summer.

All of her handmade candles are made with natural soy wax from soybeans grown in the United States, natural cotton wicks, and are scented with clean burning fragrances infused with essential oils.

Jessica hand makes each candle, label and even put together a website on her own. With COVID precautions, she even ships her candles right from her apartment. A lot of hard work and determination has been put into her passion.

“I put a lot of time and effort into this and turning my passion into a business. So, I’m passionate about my candles, and they smell great. I light them all the time in my apartment, and my friends and family love them.”