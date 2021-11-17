WonderLight's Christmas at World Wide Technology Raceway is back

Experience the magic of millions of lights dancing along to Christmas songs

MADISON, Ill. — WonderLight’s Christmas is a fully synchronized holiday light show now open at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

This year, they are making an effort to change traffic issues visitors faced last year.

Show Me St. Louis host Dana Dean, along with her son, Jack, drove through and got to experience the magic.

There are millions of LED lights all dancing to fun Christmas songs.

Tickets to the experience must be purchased online in advance. No tickets will be sold onsite. They are $7 per person on weekdays and $30 per car on weekends. The car price includes up to seven passengers. Group pricing for eight or more passengers is available, as well.

The light show runs November 12, 2021 through January 9, 2022. It's open Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit wonderlightschristmas.com.

