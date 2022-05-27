Allie Corey says goodbye on Today in St. Louis

“These last few years have been the greatest privilege. I will miss you all dearly,” Allie said.

ST. LOUIS — Friday was a bittersweet day for the Today in St. Louis crew at 5 On Your Side as we said goodbye to anchor Allie Corey.

Allie is leaving St. Louis to move back home to Florida to be closer to her family.

Her final newscast Friday morning was filled with a lot of smiles, laughter, fond memories and some tears.

“You all know that you are my family, friends that have become family,” Allie said to her TISL team. “And these last few years have been the greatest privilege. I will miss you all dearly.”

Allie joined the TISL team in August 2016. In the nearly six years since then, Allie and her husband, Lucas, started raising a family, welcoming two boys.

“While I will miss my Today in St. Louis family very much, I'm looking forward to not having to board a plane to see my mom, dad and sisters. Instead, I can hop in my car and drive to their house,” Allie said in her goodbye announcement. “It's been 11 years since we’ve lived in the same state. My husband and I look forward to watching our boys grow up with their cousins and really, really get to know their grandma and grandpa.”

Several 5 On Your Side employees shared their memories and well wishes for Allie as she said goodbye on her last day.

We wish her all the best as she moves closer to home!