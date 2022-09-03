Today in St. Louis' favorite events for Labor Day weekend

Today in St. Louis picks some great events for you to put on the weekend calendar.

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Today in St. Louis has you covered for fun things to do this Labor Day weekend:

The "Blind Ambition" documentary is being showcased at 9 Mile Garden in South St. Louis County. It features the story of a group of men from Zimbabwe who sought out to become the world's wine tasting champions. It's a story about how wine connects people and can be life changing. The event starts at 3 p.m. Friday.

You can spice up your weekend at the annual Midwest Wingfest at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights. Local vendors will compete for the title of best wing, and you can take part in a good old-fashioned wing-eating contest. There's also music and a bounce house area for kids. The event raises money for combat wounded servicemen and women and the families of fallen troops. The event starts Friday from 5 p.m. to midnight and Saturday from noon to midnight.

Grant's Farm is wrapping up summer with a bang! The park is hosting two nights of live music, tasty food, and fireworks. Kids can also enjoy carousel rides, snow cones, and animal feedings. Grant's Farm will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with fireworks displays scheduled for 9 p.m. each night. Live music starts at 6 p.m.

It's apple picking season at Eckert's Farm, and there's no better way to celebrate than checking out AppleFest at Eckert's Farm in Belleville. The event runs Saturday and Sunday and features wagon rides, live entertainment, festival food, children's activities, and more!