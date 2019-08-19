ST. LOUIS — This fall, you can drink beers with the bears at the Saint Louis Zoo.
The zoo is hosting Zootoberfest for two weekends in October. The free family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, fall-related kids’ games and crafts and Oktoberfest-related foods.
For the 21-and-up crowd, several German bars will serve a variety of local and national Oktoberfest beers. The specialty beers will be available at beer tents throughout the zoo. To make the experience feel a little more authentic, you can get your drink in a specialty Zootoberfest stein that gets you discounts on refills.
Root beer will be available for the kids.
Festivities run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Live entertainment starts at noon on the following days:
- Saturday, October 5: Terry Thompson’s Bavarian Stompers
- Sunday, October 6: Joe Pollach’s St. Louis Express
- Saturday, October 12: Terry Thompson’s Bavarian Stompers
- Sunday, October 13: Good Times Polka Band
For more information about Zootoberfest, check out the Saint Louis Zoo’s website here and the zoo’s Facebook event page here.
