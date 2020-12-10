City Museum wants to host John Oliver's 'weird art'

If chosen, the museum would get $10,000 and the St. Louis Area Foodbank would get an additional $10,000

ST. LOUIS — City Museum wants to be the temporary home for a talk show host's art collection and help the St. Louis community at the same time.

The HBO show "Last Week Tonight with John Olliver" announced last week that it is looking for five museums to receive a $10,000 donation with $10,000 also going to a foodbank in each city.

"We're going on tour! Museums are struggling, so, in an effort to help, we’re going to pick five museums to host these fine works of art!" the show posted on Twitter, along with a photo with some of the paintings.

City Museum said it is the perfect fit and launched a social media campaign to encourage museum fans to encourage the talk show host to choose it.

"Thank you to the whole Last Week Tonight team for supporting museums and giving us the opportunity to have some fun!" City Museum posted.

If the museum wins, it will use the funds to put crews and artists back to work on new exhibits, according to its Facebook post.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank can provide 40,000 meals with a $10,000 donation, the museum said.

Dozens of fans of the City Museum tweeted their support, encouraging the talk show to pick the St. Louis attraction.

City Museum was closed for several weeks due to the pandemic and reopened on June 17. The museum cut back its hours; it only open Friday through Sunday. It is also limiting the number of people inside to allow for social distancing.