Metro East Humane Society rescues 33 dogs from Arkansas

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The Metro East Humane Society transported 33 dogs from Arkansas this week.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Madison County Animal Control and other groups that MEHS typically pulls animals from have not been taking in as many dogs.

So, MEHS began partnering with various animal rescues, like Amy’s Animal Rescue in Arkansas, that have a surplus of dogs in their area looking for rescue.

Amy’s Animal Rescue pulls from area animal controls along with rescuing puppies that are dumped, which is a recurrent issue in Arkansas, according to a news release from MEHS.

Since connecting with the Arkansas rescue, MEHS has taken in 219 dogs. This week’s transport included 29 puppies and four adult dogs.

“The only reason we’re able to save animals like the 33 transported this week from Arkansas is because of the amazing community support we have at MEHS,” said Anne Schmidt, executive director of the Metro East Humane Society. “The last year has made us more thankful than ever for our fosters, donors, volunteers, and adopters who allow us to take in these animals and find them forever homes.”

To view animals available for adoption, visit Metro East Humane Society’s website.