Paul DeJong plants trees in Forest Park, and he wants your help to plant more

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals shortstop Paul Dejong spent his day off planting trees in Forest Park.

He donated $5,000 to plant more than 200 trees in a section of Forest Park.

He partnered with Players for the Planet, One Tree Planted and Forest Park Forever for the effort. DeJong said he loves the outdoors and Forest Park is a special place.

He also wants to give back what he takes from nature.

"I use 40 to 50 bats a year so it's nice to plant some trees," DeJong said. "I don't know if I will use the kind of trees we are planting today, but any tree matters when you are cutting it down."

DeJong is asking fans to join his effort. You can get involved by going to cardinals.com/trees.

More about Players for the Planet

Players for the Planet works to unite all athletes to bring lasting and measurable transformation to the Earth. They believe the responsibility to preserve and protect our planet falls on each and every one of us. As professional athletes, Players for the Planet is fortunate enough to have a powerful platform and the resources to create positive change in the world when it needs our help more than ever. Players for the Planet seeks to unite to make sustainability and environmental responsibility foundational values of our sport.

More about One Tree Planted

As an environmental charity, One Tree Planted is dedicated to making it easier for individuals and businesses to give back to the environment, create a healthier climate, protect biodiversity, and help reforestation efforts around the world, all by planting trees!