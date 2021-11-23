Maple, daughter of rescued mini horse Waffle, looking for forever home

Waffle was rescued from a neglectful home in November of last year

UNION, Mo. — Maple, a mini horse that was born at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch over the summer, is now ready for adoption.

Maple is the foal of Waffle, a mini horse who was rescued from a neglectful home in November 2020. When she was rescued, she had a young colt named Toast.

When they arrived at the ranch, Longmeadow said their mane and tail were covered in burrs so thick that it was weighing down their heads and necks. Volunteers were able to work together to remove the burrs, leaving Waffle and Toast healthy and happy.

Toast was eventually weaned from his mother and has since been adopted. Shortly after Waffle arrived at the ranch, staff found out she was pregnant with another foal.

Longmeadow livestreamed Waffle’s pregnancy journey on its “baby cam.” She gave birth to baby girl Maple in the early morning hours on May 13.

The ranch said Maple has been weaned from Waffle and is looking for her forever home. Waffle will also be available for adoption soon, after she undergoes dental surgery.

If you’re interested in adopting Maple, visit Longmeadow Rescue Ranch’s website.

About Longmeadow Rescue Ranch

The Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch is described as a haven for abused and neglected horses, cows, goats, pigs, ducks and other farm animals.