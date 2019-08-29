ST. LOUIS — One of the area’s biggest beer festivals is celebrating its 21st ‘birthday.’

Schlafly Beer’s 21st annual Hop in the City Festival is set for 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. It’ll take place at the Schlafly Tap Room.

Tickets can be purchased online. They cost $35 in advance and $45 on the day of the event. Tickets include unlimited Schlafly Beer samples with a commemorative tasting glass.

Beer lovers will be able to enjoy more than 40 of Schlafly’s beers, including seasonal favorites.

“The festival showcases the expansive talents of our brewing team. It is one of the only opportunities to try almost every style that we brew at Schlafly Beer in one place, which includes everything from hopped-up IPAs and wood-aged beers to traditional ales and lagers,” said founding brewer Stephen Hale.

There also will be specialty tappings, with four beers rotating throughout the day.

Attendees also can expect live music throughout the day.

