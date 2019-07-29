ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has a new addition to the skyline. It’s big. It’s round. And it’ll be a wheel-y good time once it’s open.

For the past couple weeks, drivers along Interstate 64 and residents in Downtown West have watched as the St. Louis Wheel was built spoke-by-spoke, wedge-by-wedge outside Union Station.

From a slice of pie… to a half moon… to Pac-Man… and then a full circle—a new video posted on the St. Louis Wheel Facebook page shows a time-lapse view of the attraction being built.

The St. Louis Wheel is a 200-foot tall observation wheel. It’ll include 42 enclosed, climate controlled gondolas (read: A/C to fight St. Louis summer humidity and heat to hold off the bone-chilling winter cold). Up to six adults can fit in each gondola.

The St. Louis Wheel is expected to open this October. It’s part of the major redevelopment underway at Union Station, which includes the addition of the highly anticipated St. Louis Aquarium.

Other attractions include mini golf, a carousel and a new take on the old-fashion soda fountain.

