55 dogs rescued from Franklin County home after being left alone for days

ST. LOUIS — Dozens of dogs were rescued from a Franklin County house on Tuesday.

The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force said it removed 55 dogs from a residence at the request of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The dogs, mostly Bassett Hounds, were in varying stages of nutrition and filth.

According to a release from the Humane Society of Missouri, the dogs had been left alone without care since at least Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said many of the dogs were in crates and sitting in their own feces and urine. The owner of the residence, who appeared to be breeding the dogs, was arrested last week on a warrant out of Iowa involving fraudulent practices, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Humane Society of Missouri said last week the Missouri Department of Agriculture tried to contact the owner and view the dogs but the owner was being arrested at the time and didn’t provide consent for officials to inspect the dogs. The dogs will be held at the Humane Society of Missouri pending further court action. They also said since it is an ongoing investigation involving several jurisdictions, it is not known at this time if or when any of the rescued dogs will be available for adoption.

“We’re extremely grateful to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for contacting us and for their efforts to rescue these animals,” said Debbie Hill, VP of Operations at HSMO. “We are happy to know that these animals will not have to suffer another minute in worsening conditions.”