Sista Strut 2021 registration open

Join the first Sista Strut car, truck, and motorcycle parade or the virtual celebration!

ST. LOUIS — It's time to strut and raise awareness of breast cancer in women of color!

Sista Strut 2021 is a car parade, virtual event and walk at your own pace. Register for the car parade on October 2 here.

Sponsors of Sista Strut include 5 On Your Side, 100.3 The Beat, Majic 104.9 and Hallelujah 1600, and Brown and Crouppen.

Watch the virtual celebration on the Sista Strut Facebook page.

African American women have a 41% higher death rate from breast cancer than white women and are more likely to be diagnosed before age 40. Sista Strut raises awareness of these facts and works to change them. They promote early detection and the search for a cure.

All money raised by Sista Strut stays in St. Louis.

Car parade

The Sista Strut 2021 car parade starts at St. Louis City Hall. Cars must register here to participate.

Prizes will be given for the best-decorated vehicles. The first prize is $500, $300 for the second prize and $200 for the third.

No one is permitted to walk in the parade.

Those who register will receive the Official Sista Strut T-shirt, mask, backpack, and water bottle. Drivers and vehicle passengers need to be registered. Registration is $35 for each person.