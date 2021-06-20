Burger King in Sunset Hills showcases franchise's new exterior design

Location will be one of the first in the world with the "Pavilion" design and is also incorporating more contactless features.

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — The next wave of Burger King restaurant design is taking shape in Sunset Hills, and when it's complete, it will be one of the brand's flagship locations.

Rebuilding is underway on the BK at 10734 Sunset Hills Plaza, which is operated by Broadway Restaurant Group of Maryland Heights. It will be one of the first in the world with Burger King's new exterior design.

The fully cooked renovation is supposed to be hot off the grill to reopen in July.

The new "Pavilion" design accentuates the brand's iconic Flame Grilling, made popular when the fast-food chain was established in 1954. Design elements include sustainable, handcrafted finishes and natural wood textures.

The more modern look is Burger King's first total rebranding in over 20 years.

While only select locations will showcase the new exterior, all BK locations will have new menu boards, uniforms, signage and a new throwback logo.

The franchisee, Broadway Restaurant Group, is one of a select group of national franchisees that consults with corporate and test-market concepts. Broadway operates locations in St. Louis, across Missouri and Southern Illinois.