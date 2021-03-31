Shake Shack gets approval to open new location in St. Louis area

The burger chain is planning to repurpose a former Steak ‘n Shake in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Chesterfield’s city planning commission gave final approval for Shake Shack to open a new restaurant in Chesterfield Valley.

Shake Shack is planning to repurpose a former Steak ‘n Shake location at 17312 Chesterfield Airport Road, according to our partners at the St. Louis Business Journal.

This will be the burger chain’s third location in the St. Louis area. The company’s first location opened in the Central West End in 2017 and its second location opened in Ladue last summer.

The New-York based company was founded in 2004 by St. Louis native Danny Meyer. Shake Shack now has more than 200 locations across the world.

This year, Shake Shack is planning to open 40 new locations across the U.S., according to the Business Journal.

No other information about the new location or opening date has been released.