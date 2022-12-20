New restaurant coming to Ballpark Village next year

The Ballpark Village location is set to open in summer 2023.

ST. LOUIS — Taco lovers may be spending their Tuesdays in a new spot this summer.

Condado Tacos is opening its first Missouri location in Ballpark Village. The Ohio-based restaurant chain specializes in unique tacos, margaritas and tequila in a “colorful and energetic atmosphere,” according to a press release.

The Ballpark Village location is set to open in summer 2023. It is one of 12 restaurants the brand plans to open next year.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open our newest Condado Tacos restaurant in Ballpark Village and to bring our fresh and delicious tacos, margaritas and tequilas to St. Louis," said Chris Artinian, Condado Tacos president.

The new Ballpark Village location will feature a large dining room, bar and outdoor patio. Condado Tacos plans to work with local artists to create a “vibrant environment and festive dining experience with an authentically St. Louis flair,” the release stated.

Condado Tacos features a build-your-own taco concept and offers vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

“We strive to bring new and creative concepts to our downtown neighborhood and the vibrancy and energy of Condado Tacos certainly fits the bill,” said Mike LaMartina, chief operating officer for Ballpark Village.

With the addition of Condado Tacos, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta and Koibito Poke, nearly 20,000 square-feet of new restaurant space will open in Ballpark Village next year, according to the release.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday.