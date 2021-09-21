Belleville restaurant closes after 15 years

The restaurant did not cite a reason for its closure but said it had struggled during the pandemic

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — After more than 15 years in business, the owners of Jefferson's restaurant in Belleville decided to close Monday -- one day earlier than planned.

The restaurant posted last week on Facebook that it would permanently close on Tuesday, but ended up closing on Monday because it ran out of food.

"BELLEVILLE..thank you, thank you, thank you!!!!" the post said. "You guys showed up this week and we greatly appreciate each and everyone that was able!"

The restaurant did not cite a reason for its closure but said it had struggled during the pandemic.

"We tried our best to get through this past year and a half, but the time has come to close our doors," the restaurant posted.

Jefferson's served casual food, including wings and burgers, and also oysters. It was part of a franchise that has locations in other Missouri cities, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

The restaurant had made at least three social media posts since June that it was looking to hire line cooks and servers.

The space, located at 6980 W. Main St., will not be empty for long. Another restauranteur, who had previously owned Jefferson's and currently owns Jack Nolen's in Soulard is planning to open a new restaurant, according to Jefferson's Facebook post.

"Once again, we can’t thank you enough for the support and friendships over the years. It’s been a fun ride!" the post said.