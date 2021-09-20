Popular St. Louis brewery eyes Kirkwood location

"It's essentially a large beer and food garden"

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — 4 Hands Brewing Co. is eyeing a Kirkwood location, government officials say, an expansion that would give the downtown St. Louis brewer a second physical space.

The brewery, founded in 2011, is targeting space at 150 W. Argonne Drive, a downtown Kirkwood location that previously housed retail store Down by the Station.

The project would involve building out an outdoor space in back of the building, said Jonathan Raiche, planning and development services director for Kirkwood.

"It's essentially a large beer and food garden," he said, adding that a walkway in the front of the building connecting it to a caboose would be demolished, allowing for easier access to the back. Food would be served out of the caboose, Raiche said.

Plans submitted to the city show a covered outdoor bar "with roll up garage doors to allow for all seasons use" and benches behind the restaurant, plus new restrooms.

A renovation inside will provide a full kitchen, bar area, two restrooms and seating, documents submitted to the city say, with operating hours of no earlier than 7 a.m. and no later than 1 a.m. Outdoor entertainment, live and recorded, will end no later than 11:30 p.m. on weekends and 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Kirkwood previously gave permission for 4 Hands to use some of its property for the outdoor space, and so the company agreed to allow public access to the space, Raiche said.

He said the government didn't yet know costs of the project, which, when completed, could employ 15 to 30 full-time workers, according to the documents.