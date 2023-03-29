New restaurant opens in Ballpark Village

It’s the second location to open in the St. Louis area.

ST. LOUIS — A new restaurant opened its doors in Ballpark Village just in time for Cardinals opening day!

Koibito Poké, which was founded by former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Todd Stottlemyre, opened on Wednesday. It’s the second location to open in the St. Louis area. The first opened in Des Peres in September 2022.

The name behind the restaurant has a special meaning. According to a press release, Koibito means “love” in Japanese. The team at Koibito encourages guests to “show their bodies some love by enjoying fresh, clean, whole foods that not only taste good but are also packed with nutrients.”

The menu features four signature bowls that can be customized to include ingredients like tuna, chicken, tofu and vegetables.

“At Ballpark Village, our goal is to offer guests a wide variety of dining and entertainment options,” Mike LaMartina, chief operating officer for Ballpark Village, said in the release. “The addition of Koibito Poké adds to our great lineup of dining options for visitors and residents of Ballpark Village as well as to the larger Downtown St. Louis neighborhood. The fact that a Cardinals Alumni calls Ballpark Village home makes this grand opening even more exciting for us.”

The 1,500-square-foot restaurant is located next to Bally Sports Live! at 601 Clark Ave. It's open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Koibito Poké is one of three restaurants set to open in Ballpark Village this year. Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria and Condado Tacos are scheduled to open later this year.