Where to grab a deal in St. Louis on National Cheeseburger Day

There are multiple locations where you can get a burger for $1, $0.50 or even for free.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Monday is National Cheeseburger Day, and whether you are looking for a local bite or a burger from a national chain, there are options to choose from in the St. Louis area.

Did you see an event we missed? Send us an email.

If you are looking for a burger that's a BIG deal to celebrate Monday, head to Hi-Pointe Drive In. The restaurant will be offering the king-sized Big Mic burger. The triple-decker burger with eight patties should be enough to feed four, and makes some of their other burgers look like child's play.

In addition to the Big Mic, Hi-Pointe will be celebrating its connection with the classic film "Good Burger" by offering a $20 Mondo Burger meal deal.

The Mondo Burger is a double burger with gouda, bacon, barbeque sauce, onion straws, lettuce and pickles all on a brioche bun. The meal will pair it with a Strawberry Jacuzzi Shake.

Hi-Pointe's McCausland location is home to the original Good Burger car, and both the Mondo Burger and limited-edition T-shirts available on Monday celebrate the film and National Cheeseburger Day.

For more information, click here.

🍔🍔NATIONAL CHEESEBURGER DAY🍔🍔 You already know we are throwing down for the best day of the year! Monday, September... Posted by Hi Pointe Drive In on Saturday, September 16, 2023

McDonald’s is offering a Double Cheeseburger for just .50 cents on National Cheeseburger Day. The deal is only available via the McDonald’s app.

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, Burger King is offering members of its Royal Perks program an array of deals and specials from September 18 through September 22, according to Yahoo Finance.

On National Cheeseburger Day itself (Monday, Sept. 18), perks members will get a free cheeseburger with a $1 purchase.

On September 19, a $1 purchase will snag you a free Whopper Jr., while September 20 is Whopper Wednesday, which means you can enjoy a Whopper for just $3.

Next up is the buy one, get one Whopper special on September 21, followed by a free order of onion rings with a $1 purchase on September 22.

You can get an original cheeseburger for free when you spend $1 or more on any menu item at participating locations. The deal is also available in the app.

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day this year, Wendy's is offering Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers for just one cent with any purchase on the Wendy's app.

The delicious deal runs from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22.

White Castle's celebration of National Cheeseburger Day extends past Monday. The chain is offering a buy-one-get-one free deal on cheese sliders at all locations when you use a coupon from their website. The deal is limited to one free slider per customer.