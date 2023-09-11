New bagel shop coming to Soulard

Baked & Boiled will offer a mix of traditional and experimental bagels, ranging from everything and plain to jalapeño cheddar and white chocolate pumpkin.

ST. LOUIS — Baked & Boiled bagel shop will open at 1801 S. Ninth St., hopefully before the end of the month, owner Alex Pifer said. The space previously housed The Sweet Divine Bakery & Coffee Bar.

A chef by trade, Pifer grew up in Florida. It was there at her neighborhood bagel shop that she fell in love with bagels, she said. She didn’t start trying her hand at making them until about six years ago when she began making bagels at home and selling them at a pop-up at Wild Olive Provisions in the city’s Shaw neighborhood.

Baked & Boiled will offer a mix of traditional and experimental bagels, ranging from the standards, such as everything, plain and cinnamon raisin, to ones Pifer has developed, such as a jalapeño cheddar and white chocolate pumpkin. It'll also offer a variety of cream cheeses and cold sandwich options.

