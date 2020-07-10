Recipe of the Day: Gooey Butter Cupcakes

ST. LOUIS —
Gooey Butter Cupcakes
Makes 12 cupcakes
Bottom
6 tablespoons melted butter
1 1/4 C AP flour
1.5 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp fine sea salt
3/4 c sugar
1/2 tsp vanilla
1 egg
Top
4 ounces cream cheese
4 tablespoons melted butter
2 C powdered sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 egg plus 1 egg yolk
1 tab powder sugar for topping once cool
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and line 12 cupcake tins.
Then make the bottom press in dough for cupcakes. Mix together all of the dry ingredients with a wooden spoon or silicon spatula. Then add egg and whisk in melted butter and vanilla. Divide the crust into the cupcake tins and press the filling into bottom and a bit up sides.
Then use a hand mixer on medium speed to blend the cream cheese and butter until smooth and no lumps remain.
Add powdered sugar and mix on low speed until combined.
Add eggs and vanilla and beat for a minute until a smooth and fragrant batter forms.
Spoon gooey batter over the crust.
Bake 18-20 minutes
Cool and then dust over powdered sugar.