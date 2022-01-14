Recipe of the Day: Overnight Crockpot Breakfast Casserole

ST. LOUIS —
Overnight Crockpot Breakfast Casserole
Ingredients:
1lb frozen bag of hash brown potatoes, diced or shredded
1 cup diced onion
1 ½ cups diced bell pepper
1lb cooked and crumbled turkey sausage
1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
12 large eggs
¾ cup milk
1 tsp Kosher salt
½ tsp black pepper
½ tsp ground mustard
¼ tsp garlic powder
Toppings:
Extra shredded cheese
Diced tomatoes or salsa
Sour cream or Greek yogurt
Diced avocado
Crumbled bacon bits
Chopped green onions
Directions:
(1) Place the frozen hash brown potatoes in the bottom of the slow cooker.
(2) Place the chopped onion and peppers on top of the potatoes.
(3) Layer the cooked sausage on top of the potatoes, onions, and peppers and top with shredded cheese.
(4) In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs and the remaining ingredients (not the toppings).
(5) Pour the egg mixture over the other ingredients in the slow cooker.
(6) Cook for 8 to 9 hours on low.
(7) Serve with desired toppings.