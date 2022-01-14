Recipe of the Day: Overnight Crockpot Breakfast Casserole

Shared by Amanda Marsh of the St. Louis District Dairy Council

ST. LOUIS — Overnight Crockpot Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients:⁠

1lb frozen bag of hash brown potatoes, diced or shredded⁠

1 cup diced onion⁠

1 ½ cups diced bell pepper⁠

1lb cooked and crumbled turkey sausage⁠

1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese⁠

12 large eggs⁠

¾ cup milk⁠

1 tsp Kosher salt⁠

½ tsp black pepper⁠

½ tsp ground mustard⁠

¼ tsp garlic powder⁠

Toppings:⁠

Extra shredded cheese⁠

Diced tomatoes or salsa⁠

Sour cream or Greek yogurt⁠

Diced avocado⁠

Crumbled bacon bits⁠

Chopped green onions⁠

Directions:⁠

(1) Place the frozen hash brown potatoes in the bottom of the slow cooker.⁠

(2) Place the chopped onion and peppers on top of the potatoes.⁠

(3) Layer the cooked sausage on top of the potatoes, onions, and peppers and top with shredded cheese.⁠

(4) In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs and the remaining ingredients (not the toppings).⁠

(5) Pour the egg mixture over the other ingredients in the slow cooker.⁠

(6) Cook for 8 to 9 hours on low.⁠