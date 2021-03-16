Recipe of the Day: Chicken Tuscan Pasta Bake

Amanda Marsh of the St. Louis District Dairy Council shares a recipe from milkmeansmore.org

ST. LOUIS — Chicken Tuscan Pasta Bake

"Making nutritious choices for you and your family doesn’t have to mean hours in the kitchen. This baked pasta has a serving of dairy (hello 30% of your daily calcium needs), whole grains, and vegetables, all in one hearty, delicious dish. Not to mention, it only has 10 minutes of prep before going in the oven. You could even prepare and freeze for future use*. Be sure to add these ingredients to your shopping list this week!"

Servings: 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Bake time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

1 (13.25-ounce) package whole wheat penne pasta

1 (7-ounce) jar julienne-cut, sundried tomatoes packed in oil, drained (oil reserved) and patted dry

1 1/4 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 small onion, diced

1 clove garlic, minced

5 ounces fresh baby kale

3 ounces cream cheese, reduced-fat

1 cup milk

1/2 cup cheese, grated Parmesan

1 cup cheese, shredded Mozzarella

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease nonstick 9x13 pan with cooking spray.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook pasta to al dente according to package directions. Drain when finished cooking.

Meanwhile, in a large deep skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of reserved sundried tomato oil (or olive oil) and add chicken and onions. Cook until chicken is cooked through and onions are translucent, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Add kale and sundried tomatoes. Cook until kale is wilted, stirring frequently. Add cream cheese, milk, and Parmesan cheese. Stir to combine and cook until cream cheese is melted and incorporated. Add pasta and stir to coat pasta with all other ingredients. Pour into prepared baking dish and top with Mozzarella cheese.

If baking immediately after making, place in preheated oven and cook for 30 minutes or until cheese is melted. If you like a softer noodle, cover with foil during baking.