Recipe of the Day: Sautéed Salmon and Cajun Cream Sauce

Shared by Chef Jay Freeney of ‘Gourmet by Chef Jay’

ST. LOUIS — Sautéed Salmon and Cajun Cream Sauce

Yield 2 salmon Fillets

To prepare Salmon ingredients

1 pinch of the following seasonings:

Salt, Pepper, Granulated Garlic

2 Table spoons of butter

2 table spoons of olive oil

** Start with cast iron skillet on med heat. Add olive oil. Then, with the skin side down first for 3 minutes, sear to create nice crusty side. Then, turn and finish on the other side for an additional 3 minutes.

To prepare Cream Sauce ingredients

1 Tablespoon of Garlic

1 cup of heavy cream

1 lemon

3 Tablespoons of butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Old Bay Seasoning

1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

** Start with a sauce pan and melt 1 tablespoon of butter. Add garlic Old Bay seasoning. Squeeze lemon. Then, add heavy cream and allow to loosely boil. Do not turn off heat. Then, tighten with butter and serve over salmon.