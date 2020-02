ST. LOUIS —

Mardi Gras Sprinkle Cookies

1/2 c salted butter

3/4 c granulated sugar

1 large egg

1.5 teaspoons vanilla

1 c ap flour

1/2 c cake flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tab sour cream

Sprinkles or sugar for rolling

Chill 20 minutes

375 degrees F

2 tab of dough -roll it in sprinkles or sugar

-Bake 13-15 minutes

Cool on cookie sheets for 2 minutes.

And method—

1. Use hand or stand mixer. Cream butter with sugar until fluffy, 2 minutes.

2. Add egg, sour cream, and vanilla. Beat an additional 2 minutes.

3. Then add the dry ingredients- flours, baking powder, baking soda. Turn mixer to low and incorporate into a dough.

4. Then chill dough 20 minutes.

5. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

6. Roll 2 tab of dough into balls.

7. Then roll in sprinkles.

8. Place 6 per cookie sheet.

9. Bake 13-15 minutes.

10. Cool on cookie sheets for 2 minutes before setting on cooking racks.

Recipe of the Day: Fig Jam & Crostini Platter + Icy Hot Cocktail ST. LOUIS - Half a baguette, sliced and toasted3 oz housemade fig jam* Fresh figs, sliced3 oz goat cheese, crumbledslivered almonds to garni Fig Jam *1 lb golden or black mission fig, chopped *2 oz chopped garlic*1 shallot, chopped*juice of one lemon Combine all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until desired consistency.

More recipes from Show Me St. Louis: