ST. LOUIS —

Chanala Rubenfeld’s One Pot Beef Bowl

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup coconut aminos

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1/2 teaspoon crushed red-pepper flakes, or more to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 pound ground beef or ground turkey

1 cup green onions, sliced

1 cup brown rice

2 packages frozen broccoli

Toppings:

// diced zucchini

// chopped green onions

// sesame seeds

// red pepper thinly sliced

// carrots, shaved

DIRECTIONS:

In a small bowl, whisk together honey, coconut aminos, sesame oil, red pepper flakes. Set aside.

Pour olive oil into the Instant pot. Set to saute. Add garlic and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add ground beef and cook until browned, about 3-5 minutes, making sure to crumble the beef as it cooks. Add the coconut aminos mixture and green onions to the ground beef until well combined, allowing to simmer until heated through, about 2 minutes.

Remove from Instant pot and set aside.

Next, prepare brown rice in the Instant pot: Add 1 cup brown rice, 1 ¼ cups water and 2 packages of frozen broccoli (on top) to the instant pot. Set to rice.

Once the rice is ready, plate the rice and broccoli and top with beef mixture.

Serve immediately, garnished with green onion and sesame seeds, if desired and any of the optional toppings.

For more information on Chanala and her 'Salads 2 Your Door' service, visit chanalar.com.

