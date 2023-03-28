Guide: Here's the new food available at Busch Stadium

Mission Taco Joint, Big Chicken and Freddy's will open during opening day at Busch Stadium.

ST. LOUIS — Fans heading to the ballpark on opening day or sometime during the summer will have plenty of new food options to enjoy.

Here's what to expect on the new menus and prices at Busch Stadium:

Mission Taco Joint

The West Coast-style taco restaurant will be located in section 150, right behind home plate.

Dishes come with two tacos each for $9. They will also offer a 20-ounce "Big Ol' Margarita" for $16.75.

The new location at the ballpark will feature exclusive tacos including the "Hot Corner" Chicken. The dish includes shredded chicken, lettuce, pickled onion, buffalo sauce and celery seed ranch.

They will also offer a reimagined classic ballpark dish, the West Coast Nachos. It includes Chile-crusted fries, queso, crema, pico de gallo and pickled jalapenos. The dish costs $14.

Here's everything that will be on Mission Taco Joint's menu:

Big Chicken

Legendary basketball player Shaquille O'Neal's chicken concept will open in section 135, alongside the first base line, and 358, on the third base side of the terrace level.

The menu will feature three chicken sandwiches and two "sidekicks" for fans to choose from.

The M.D.E (Most Delicious Ever) will feature breaded chicken, Shaq sauce and pickles. The Uncle Jerome will include the Nashville Hot breaded chicken, lettuce, mayo and pickles. Both will be $15 each.

The menu also has a unique item tailored to St. Louis named the "314" in partnership with local doughnut shop, Vincent Van Doughnut. The sandwich will include the brand's Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken with Shaq Sauce and be served on a Cardinal Red Maple Bacon doughnut.

The "sidekicks" are BC fries and a Big Cookie, the size of an NBA basketball.

Here's a look at the menu and location inside Busch Stadium:

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

The last new restaurant in Busch Stadium will be in the ballpark’s Budweiser Terrace right field.

Freddy's will offer a few of its brand menu items including its original double and bacon double steakburgers, shoestring fries and cheese curds.