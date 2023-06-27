New list ranks St. Louis 2nd-best barbecue city in the US

Kansas City, Missouri, took LawnStarter's top barbecue title, earning high points for its number of competition awards and festivals.

ST. LOUIS — A new list from LawnStarter ranks St. Louis among the best barbecue cities in the country. The Gateway to the West came in at No. 2 on the website's list of 2023 best barbecue cities.

LawnStarter ranked barbecue in 200 of the country's biggest cities based on the following categories: access, consumer satisfaction, competition awards, elite barbecue memberships and hosting.

St. Louis came in second to Kansas City, Missouri, which smoked out other cities with the most barbecue festivals and competition awards.

The Lou, however, stood out with the most National Barbecue & Grilling Association members of any city and the second-highest number of barbecue vendors per capita, according to LawnStarter.

The website also listed Bogart's Smokehouse, Pappy's Smokehouse, Heavy Smoke BBQ and Salt + Smoke as the stars of the city's barbecue scene.

Three Missouri cities -- St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield -- placed in LawnStarter's top 10. Here's where the cities ranked:

Kansas City, Missouri. St. Louis. Kansas City, Kansas. Memphis. Houston. Orlando. Springfield, Missouri. Omaha. Nashville. Richmond.

For LawnStarter's full list of the country's top barbecue cities, click here or explore the interactive map below.