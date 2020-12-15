How to send a holiday greeting to patients in Illinois hospitals

HIGHLAND, Ill — Hospital Sisters Health System is working to raise the spirits of patients in its hospitals this holiday season.
The health system is inviting community members to help by sending a Christmas or holiday eCard to patients.
To send a holiday greeting, go to the website, choose the hospital location to which you’d like to send the eCard and write a festive or uplifting message.
The eCards will be printed and distributed to patients.
The locations offering holiday greetings include:
- HSHS Holy Family Hospital - Greenville
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital - O'Fallon
- HSHS St. John's Hospital - Springfield
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital - Breese
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital - Highland
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital - Decatur
Click here to learn more about sending holiday greetings.