St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Heartwarming

How to send a holiday greeting to patients in Illinois hospitals

Hospital Sisters Health System is inviting community members to help lift spirits of patients by sending holiday eCards
Credit: SLBJ
HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital

HIGHLAND, Ill — Hospital Sisters Health System is working to raise the spirits of patients in its hospitals this holiday season.

The health system is inviting community members to help by sending a Christmas or holiday eCard to patients.

To send a holiday greeting, go to the website, choose the hospital location to which you’d like to send the eCard and write a festive or uplifting message.

The eCards will be printed and distributed to patients.

The locations offering holiday greetings include:

  • HSHS Holy Family Hospital - Greenville
  • HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital - O'Fallon
  • HSHS St. John's Hospital - Springfield
  • HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital - Breese
  • HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital - Highland
  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital - Decatur

Click here to learn more about sending holiday greetings.

