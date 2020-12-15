How to send a holiday greeting to patients in Illinois hospitals

Hospital Sisters Health System is inviting community members to help lift spirits of patients by sending holiday eCards

HIGHLAND, Ill — Hospital Sisters Health System is working to raise the spirits of patients in its hospitals this holiday season.

The health system is inviting community members to help by sending a Christmas or holiday eCard to patients.

To send a holiday greeting, go to the website, choose the hospital location to which you’d like to send the eCard and write a festive or uplifting message.

The eCards will be printed and distributed to patients.

The locations offering holiday greetings include:

HSHS Holy Family Hospital - Greenville

HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital - O'Fallon

HSHS St. John's Hospital - Springfield

HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital - Breese

HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital - Highland

HSHS St. Mary's Hospital - Decatur