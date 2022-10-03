LIST: St. Patrick's Day celebrations in St. Louis

Here's the list of places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Missouri and Illinois.

ST. LOUIS — May the wind always be at your back if you brave the cold to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Here's the guide to the St. Louis-area celebrations in 2022.

Saturday, March 12

McBride Homes St. Patrick's Day Parade

Noon, March 12

Downtown St. Louis

The annual parade rolls down Market Street. You can also watch it live on KSDK.com.

Ancient Order of the Hibernians Parade (Belleville)

11 a.m., March 12

Downtown Belleville

The parade marches down Main Street. Join to celebrate St. Pat in the Metro East.

St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade

2 p.m., March 12

Main Street St. Charles

See all of the special Irish events happening in St. Charles here.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade Run

9 a.m., March 12

Downtown and midtown St. Louis

This 5-mile run includes gear and a medal for finishers. Register here. The proceeds go to the St. Patrick Center.

Creve Coeur St. Paddy's Day 1/2 Marathon and 7K

8:30 a.m., March 12

Sailboat Cove at Creve Coeur Park

Run around Creve Coeur Lake for a 7K or half marathon race distance. Finishers get a sweatshirt, pint glass and cookie. Register here.

Cottleville's Shamrock Run

8 a.m., March 12

Cottleville Fire Protection District Station 1

The annual run is back! Packet pickup for runners starts at 6 a.m. The parade was canceled this year.

Sunday, March 13

Florissant St. Patrick's Day 5K Run

9 a.m., March 13

Old Town Florissant

Run through the city that boasts a heritage of being "Founded by French, Built by German, Run by Irish."

Thursday, March 17 - St. Patrick's Day

Ancient Order of Hibernians’ St. Patrick’s Day

11 a.m., March 17

Dogtown

The Dogtown parade starts at Tamm and Oakland avenues and ends at Tamm and Manchester avenues.

Family-friendly St. Patrick's Day Parade

4 p.m., March 17

St. Charles, MO

This parade is hosted by the city and the St. Charles Division of Ancient Order of Hibernians. It starts at the Foundry Art Centre and goes down South Main Street.

If your city is holding an event, add it to the list by emailing newstips@ksdk.com.