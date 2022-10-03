LIST: St. Patrick's Day celebrations in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — May the wind always be at your back if you brave the cold to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Here's the guide to the St. Louis-area celebrations in 2022.
Saturday, March 12
McBride Homes St. Patrick's Day Parade
Noon, March 12
Downtown St. Louis
The annual parade rolls down Market Street. You can also watch it live on KSDK.com.
Ancient Order of the Hibernians Parade (Belleville)
11 a.m., March 12
Downtown Belleville
The parade marches down Main Street. Join to celebrate St. Pat in the Metro East.
St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade
2 p.m., March 12
Main Street St. Charles
See all of the special Irish events happening in St. Charles here.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade Run
9 a.m., March 12
Downtown and midtown St. Louis
This 5-mile run includes gear and a medal for finishers. Register here. The proceeds go to the St. Patrick Center.
Creve Coeur St. Paddy's Day 1/2 Marathon and 7K
8:30 a.m., March 12
Sailboat Cove at Creve Coeur Park
Run around Creve Coeur Lake for a 7K or half marathon race distance. Finishers get a sweatshirt, pint glass and cookie. Register here.
Cottleville's Shamrock Run
8 a.m., March 12
Cottleville Fire Protection District Station 1
The annual run is back! Packet pickup for runners starts at 6 a.m. The parade was canceled this year.
Sunday, March 13
Florissant St. Patrick's Day 5K Run
9 a.m., March 13
Old Town Florissant
Run through the city that boasts a heritage of being "Founded by French, Built by German, Run by Irish."
Thursday, March 17 - St. Patrick's Day
Ancient Order of Hibernians’ St. Patrick’s Day
11 a.m., March 17
Dogtown
The Dogtown parade starts at Tamm and Oakland avenues and ends at Tamm and Manchester avenues.
Family-friendly St. Patrick's Day Parade
4 p.m., March 17
St. Charles, MO
This parade is hosted by the city and the St. Charles Division of Ancient Order of Hibernians. It starts at the Foundry Art Centre and goes down South Main Street.
If your city is holding an event, add it to the list by emailing newstips@ksdk.com.