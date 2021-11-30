Coffee, cocktails, ice cream: Food spots offering up holiday-themed items in St. Louis area

Holiday-themed ice cream, drinks and donuts are just a few things being offered for the season

ST. LOUIS — Do you like to indulge in the holidays this time of year?

Holiday-themed ice cream, drinks and donuts are just a few things being offered around the St. Louis area for the season.

To make it easier for you to see your options, we’ve made a list of local spots offering special treats this year.

If you know of a restaurant we should add to our list, send us an email.

Clementine's Creamery

Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery has created yet another ice cream flavor for the holidays and this time, it benefits a good cause.

Clementine’s announced it has partnered with TV show host and St. Louis native Andy Cohen on a new flavor called “Peppermint Andy.”

Clementine’s will be donating 50% of sales from the peppermint-chocolate flavored ice cream to local nonprofit DOORWAYS. The organization provides housing and support services for people who are affected by HIV/AIDS.

Peppermint Andy features crushed New York’s King Leo Peppermint candies, dark chocolate curls and hints of vanilla.

Hanukkah flavors are also back at Clementine’s this year.

The flavors include:

Halva with cherries – honey, tahini, sweetened condensed milk and almond extract

– honey, tahini, sweetened condensed milk and almond extract Challah bread pudding – challah bread, heavy cream, cinnamon, brown sugar, Irish cream and vanilla

– challah bread, heavy cream, cinnamon, brown sugar, Irish cream and vanilla Sufganiyot – house-made yeast doughnut, vanilla and raspberry syrup variegate

For a look at the full menu, visit Clementine's website.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts in Chesterfield is offering a winter assortment for the season.

The assortment includes:

Chocolate icing with vanilla drizzle

Chocolate icing with chopped bacon

Chocolate icing with holiday sprinkles

Vanilla icing with holiday sprinkles

Mint icing with Oreo cookie pieces and hot fudge

Glazed with holiday sprinkles

Cinnamon sugar

Vanilla icing with caramel drizzle

Vanilla icing with Oreo cookie pieces

Chocolate icing with mint drizzle

Vanilla icing with raspberry drizzle

Mint icing with chocolate drizzle

Duck Donuts is also offering its winter roast, peppermint hot chocolate, peppermint mocha and a mint Oreo milkshake.

Kaldi's Coffee

Kaldi’s Coffee is offering a few different drinks and treats for the holidays this year.

The drinks include a brown sugar rosemary latte and holiday mint mocha. The treats include giant ginger cookies, sweet potato walnut muffins, rosemary citrus scone, cranberry orange bread and apple cinnamon bread.

Kaldi’s holiday blend ‘Tis the Season is also back this year. Guests can purchase a 12-ounce bag for $17.99.

For more information on its holiday specials, visit the Kaldi’s Coffee website.

Lion's Choice

Lion’s Choice is offering savory and sweet specials for the holiday season.

The specials include turkey and roast beef platters and broccoli cheddar soup. The restaurant is also serving up holiday-themed desserts including a peppermint cookie crunch concrete and a white chocolate cranberry cookie custard sandwich.

“We continue to see a desire for comfort food with flavors people know and love year after year, whether it’s something sweet or savory,” CEO Michael Kupstas said in a news release.

The specials are available until Jan. 10 at all Lion’s Choice locations.

Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream

Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream is serving up a special dessert and cocktails for the season.

The ice cream shop is offering Chanukah bon bon packs, which include three coffee, three cinnamon, three vanilla and three chocolate ice cream bon bons. The packs are $20 each and are available for pick-up or delivery.

Serendipity is also offering three cocktails for the holiday season: Irish coffee, hot toddy and dirty snowman.

For more information, visit the Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream website.

Soda Fountain

Soda Fountain at St. Louis Union Station has whipped up a special freak shake for the season.

The sippable dessert “You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out” is inspired by the holiday movie “A Christmas Story.”

The Ovaltine chocolate malt shake is served in a leg lamp-themed glass with a “Ralphie Bunny” sugar cookie, a Kit-Kat bar and candy cane. It’s topped with whipped cream, a cherry and dusting of chocolate Ovaltine.