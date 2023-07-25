Don't miss your chance to get tickets to St. Louis' Polar Express Train Ride

Tickets to 2023's Polar Express Train Ride at Union Station will be available to the public soon, and here's how to ensure you don't miss your chance to get them.

ST. LOUIS — If you're looking for Christmas in July as a reprieve from the summer heat in St. Louis, then you're out of luck. Forecast temperature highs are in the 90s until August.

But tickets to 2023's Polar Express Train Ride at Union Station will be available to the public soon, and here's how to ensure you don't miss your chance to get them. Folks who buy tickets earlier get a better choice of seats.

If you want to be among the first to know when those tickets go on sale, then sign up to get notifications at stlpolarexpressride.com.

All you'll need is your name and an email to sign up. Fill the prompt with that information, submit it and your name should be on the list.

A St. Louis-area holiday tradition, the ride on real trains rolls to the North Pole again this year to tell the story of a boy's search for the real meaning of Christmas.

The train rides return to Union Station Nov. 17 and will continue through Dec. 30. Trains will leave St. Louis Union Station at 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. every night except Thanksgiving. On some days, an additional 8:30 p.m. train ride will be available.