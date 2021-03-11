List: St. Louis area restaurants offering to-go meals for Thanksgiving

If you’re looking for some alternatives for your Thanksgiving feast this year, we have you covered

ST. LOUIS — The smell of turkey baking in the oven, chatter in the kitchen and family huddled together watching the game… it’s almost that time of year!

While things may look a little more normal at your Thanksgiving gathering this year, there still may be some people not celebrating in the traditional way.

If you’re looking for some alternatives for your feast, we have you covered!

Several restaurants around the St. Louis area are offering meals for the holiday. To make it easier for you to choose, we've put this list together.

If you know of a place we should add to our list, send us an email.

Adam's Smokehouse

Adam’s Smokehouse in St. Louis is offering a full menu for Thanksgiving.

Guests can order the Thanksgiving combo for $64.99 which includes whole smoked turkey breast, three pints of sides, fresh buns, mixed greens salad and cranberry sauce.

The restaurant is also offering whole smoked turkey breast for $45.99, full slab of ribs for $26.49 and whole smoked chicken for $18.25. Guests can also order meats by the pound and sides by the pint or quart.

Orders must be placed by Friday, Nov. 18 and pickups will be for Wednesday, Nov. 24. Visit the Adam's Smokehouse website to view the full menu.

BEAST Craft BBQ

BEAST Craft BBQ is also offering a full menu for the holiday.

Guests can order 12-14-pound whole smoked turkeys or four pounds of smoked turkey breast for $69.99. The restaurant is also offering sliced brisket, Brussel sprouts, stuffing, turkey gravy, candied bacon and gooey butter cake.

BEAST is also offering family packs for purchase. The Thanksgiving family pack includes two quarts of stuffing, Brussel sprouts and gravy. The Take and Bake pack includes one quart of stuffing, gravy and Brussel sprouts.

Orders will be available for pickup on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. Visit BEAST Craft BBQ’s website to take a closer look at the menu.

The Blue Duck

The Blue Duck in Maplewood is offering a Thanksgiving package for $130 that serves 6-8 people.

The package includes a smoked turkey pot pie, dinner rolls and choice of three sides. The sides include braised green beans, brown sugar glazed carrots, roasted Brussel sprouts, whipped sweet potatoes and red smashed potatoes.

The restaurant is also offering a variety of desserts including pie, cheesecake, French macarons and tarts.

Orders must be placed by Wednesday, Nov. 17 for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 24. To place an order, visit The Blue Duck’s website.

Bogart’s Smokehouse

Bogart’s Smokehouse in Soulard is offering turkey and ham for Thanksgiving.

The turkey is $42 and feeds 6-8 people and the ham is $65 and feeds 10-12 people.

Guests can order at the restaurant or call 314-621-3107 by Nov. 17 for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on Bogart’s, visit the restaurant’s website.

Botanica

Botanica in Wildwood is offering a variety of take-and-bake sides and desserts.

They either serve four for $13 or eight for $25. The sides include baked mac-n-cheese, collard greens, Brussel sprouts and butter lettuce salad. Buttermilk biscuits and peach cobbler will also be available.

Guests can place orders online until Nov. 18. Orders will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 24.

Brio Italian Grille

Brio Italian Grille in west St. Louis County is offering to-go meals and catering for the holiday.

The restaurant’s Thanksgiving menu includes sliced turkey, stuffing, broccolini, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and pumpkin spiced bread pudding. The meals can be prepared either hot or cold.

The to-go meals are offered in small or large sizes and catering is offered as half or full pan. To-go orders must be placed by 8 a.m. on Nov. 23. Cold orders can be picked up starting Nov. 23 and hot orders can be picked up starting Nov. 24.

Catering orders must be placed by 8 a.m. on Nov. 23 for pickup from Nov. 15-25.

Brio Italian Grille is accepting orders for curbside, pickup or delivery. To place an order, visit the Brio Italian Grille website.

Butler's Pantry

Catering company Butler’s Pantry is offering its catering services for Thanksgiving this year with either a petite buffet for $475 or full buffet for $675.

Customers can choose from a variety of starters, salads, vegetables and other sides. The caterer is also offering whole roasted turkey, turkey breast, ham and pork lion. The desserts include oatmeal cream pies, pumpkin pie, pecan pie gooey butter cake and gluten free chocolate truffle cake.

Pre-orders must be placed by noon on Nov. 22. Guests can choose either delivery or curbside pick-up.

To place an order, visit the Butler’s Pantry website.

Café la Vie

Café la Vie, the bar and restaurant located inside Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton, is offering a to-go package and in-person dining for the holiday.

The Thanksgiving to-go package feeds up to four people for $175. It includes roasted turkey breast, garlic Pomme rouge puree, brioche stuffing, cranberry sauce, Brussel sprouts, gravy, rolls and a 10-inch pumpkin pie.

The in-person dining Thanksgiving Plate is available from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. It costs $42 and includes individual servings of each item in the to-go package.

Click here to make a reservation for in-person dining. Call 314-863-0400 or click here to place a to-go order. To-go orders must be placed by Nov. 20 and picked up on Nov. 24 anytime between noon and 10 p.m.

Cinder House

Cinder House, located at Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, is offering a special menu and to-go options for Thanksgiving.

The holiday dine-in special includes fire roasted turkey, charred corn and herb dressing, sweet potato mole, Brussel sprouts and cranberry lime jus. The special costs $60 and is available from noon to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Click here or call 314-881-5759 to make a reservation.

Cinder House is also offering a to-go experience for $385 that feeds 8-10 people.

The package includes grilled citrus and herb buttered chicken and a variety of sides including potatoes, Brussel sprouts, stuffing and more. The restaurant is also offering two different salads, cranberry sauce and turkey gravy. Pumpkin pie and cranberry almond tart are included in the package.

To-go orders must be placed by Nov. 18 for pickup from 9 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving Day. To place an order, call 314-881-5759 or email cinderhouse.stlouis@fourseasons.com.

Dalie’s Smokehouse

Dalie’s Smokehouse is offering a Thanksgiving package this year.

The package is $95 and feeds 8-10 people. It includes either a whole smoked turkey with gravy or bacon-wrapped ham, green bean casserole and sweet potato peach casserole.

Guests can also purchase whole smoked turkeys, bacon-wrapped ham, whole smoked turkey breast, green bean casserole or sweet potato peach casserole a la carte.

Orders must be placed by Nov. 19 with pick up available from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Nov. 23 and 24. To place an order, visit the Dalie’s Smokehouse website.

Eckert’s Country Restaurant

Eckert’s Country Store is offering pre-order Thanksgiving pies.

Pie flavors include Dutch apple, peach, caramel apple walnut and more. Eckert’s is also offering sugar free options. Pies cost $16.99 each.

Guests can pre-order pies online until Nov. 22.

It's time to order those Thanksgiving Pies. Place your order online to mark one thing off your holiday to-do list. https://t.co/vhhqovkn65 pic.twitter.com/s46BqiQORa — Eckert's Farms (@EckertFarms) November 3, 2021

Hamilton Hospitality

Hamilton Hospitality is offering a to-go meal this year.

The meal serves six people and guests can choose a whole roasted turkey, prime rib, rack of lamb or roasted salmon. Sides include focaccia bread, spinach salad, mashed potatoes and roasted cauliflower and carrots.

Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Nov. 19 for pickup on Nov. 24 at PW Pizza located at 2017 Chouteau Avenue. To place an order, visit Hamilton Hospitality’s website.

Knead Bakehouse & Provisions

Knead Bakehouse & Provisions is offering a few things for the holiday this year.

Guests can order pecan pies, pumpkin pies, rustic loaves of sourdough bread, brioche loaves of sourdough and sesame seed brioche buns. The bakery also has salad dressing, granola and cookie mix available for preorder.

Orders are available for pickup on these dates:

Friday, Nov. 19 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20 9 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, Nov. 23 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 24 9 a.m. to noon

To place an order call 314-376-4361 and for information visit the Knead Bakehouse & Provisions website.

The Lucky Accomplice

The Lucky Accomplice is offering a la carte Thanksgiving to-go orders which includes main courses, sides and desserts for two.

The main offerings include turkey breast with gravy, roasted pork collar with glaze, turkey thigh with gravy and smoked cabbage with yogurt dill sauce. Sides include creamy bean casserole, sourdough stuffing, roasted sweet potatoes and more. And for dessert, the restaurant is offering pumpkin ice cream bars.

Guests can pre-order the a la carte offerings online until 3 p.m. on Nov. 18. Orders will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 24.

Pint Size Bakery & Coffee

Pint Size Bakery & Coffee is offering a variety of sweet treats.

The bakery has pies in several flavors including pumpkin, chocolate crème, pecan and sweet potato. There are also tarts, Bundt cakes and coffee cake available for purchase.

Orders must be placed by Nov. 18 for pickup on Nov. 24 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit Pint Size Bakery’s website for more information or to place an order.

Russell’s

Russell’s is offering an assortment of baked goods for the holiday.

The sweet treats being offered this year include a variety of pies, fall cakes, gooey butter, sugar cookies, pie bars, brownies and pumpkin cheesecake.

To place an order, guests can click here or call 636-343-8900 for the Fenton location and 314-553-9994 for Macklind. Orders must be picked up on Nov. 24.

Salt + Smoke

Salt + Smoke has its own holiday to-go menu.

The barbecue joint is offering whole turkeys with gravy, half turkeys, smoked brisket and a gallon of white cheddar cracker mac. It is also offering a variety of pies including apple, chocolate, pecan and pumpkin.