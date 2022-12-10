Festive food, drinks to try this holiday season in St. Louis

Check out these festive offerings from St. Louis-area restaurants, breweries and cafés while they last.

ST. LOUIS — It’s officially the holiday season in St. Louis, and area restaurants and breweries are showing their holiday spirit with festive food and drinks.

5 On Your Side has made a list of local businesses with winter menu items. Try these seasonal offerings before they're gone.

4 Hands Brewing Company

This holiday season, 4 Hands Brewing Company is serving up a special adults-only hot cocoa on tap and bringing it to store shelves across the St. Louis area. The Imperial Hot Chocolate Milk Stout is an amped up version of the brewery’s Chocolate Milk Stout that's infused with hot cocoa powder and marshmallows.

Andy's Frozen Custard

Andy’s is serving up three holiday-inspired frozen treats this year:

Andy Nog – This seasonal shake combines vanilla custard with rich eggnog.

– This seasonal shake combines vanilla custard with rich eggnog. Santa Brownie – This treat blends vanilla frozen custard with hot fudge and candy cane pieces and comes in the form of a Jackhammer or a sundae.

– This treat blends vanilla frozen custard with hot fudge and candy cane pieces and comes in the form of a Jackhammer or a sundae. Apple Pie – Ordered as a concrete, this treat combines a whole slice of apple pie with vanilla frozen custard. Ordered as a sundae, you’ll get a slice of apple pie topped with vanilla custard and crème caramel sauce.

Clementine's Naughty or Nice Creamery

Clementine’s is celebrating the holidays with two new flavors and the return of two favorites:

Peppermint Andy is a pink peppermint ice cream swirled with crushed peppermint candies and dark chocolate flakes. 50% of this flavor’s sales will be donated to Doorways, a St. Louis nonprofit that provides housing for those living with HIV and AIDS.

is a pink peppermint ice cream swirled with crushed peppermint candies and dark chocolate flakes. 50% of this flavor’s sales will be donated to Doorways, a St. Louis nonprofit that provides housing for those living with HIV and AIDS. Vegan Cranberry Walnut is a coconut milk base with a tart cranberry compote, orange, cinnamon and candied walnuts.

is a coconut milk base with a tart cranberry compote, orange, cinnamon and candied walnuts. Hot Buttered Rum combines the spice of clove, cinnamon and nutmeg with the sweetness of brown sugar and dark rum for a flavor inspired by Colonial America.

combines the spice of clove, cinnamon and nutmeg with the sweetness of brown sugar and dark rum for a flavor inspired by Colonial America. S’mores is a marshmallow ice cream mixed with house-made s’mores bars.

Dewey's Pizza

The seasonal menu at Dewey’s Pizza includes a pizza and salad special:

The Van Damme pizza features olive oil, minced garlic, mozzarella, fontina, oven-roasted Brussels sprouts tossed in a white truffle oil, dark beer caramelized red onions, bacon and shaved parmesan.

features olive oil, minced garlic, mozzarella, fontina, oven-roasted Brussels sprouts tossed in a white truffle oil, dark beer caramelized red onions, bacon and shaved parmesan. The harvest salad includes toasted pumpkin seeds, figs, Boursin cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and apple cider vinaigrette on a bed of field greens.

Gateway Coffee Company

New to Bellerive Plaza in Creve Coeur, Gateway Coffee Company is offering holiday drink flavors ahead of its grand opening on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The seasonal flavors include peppermint and frosted gingerbread white mochas.

Goshen Coffee Roasters

Edwardsville-based Goshen Coffee Roasters, now with a location in Soulard, is offering up a winter menu that includes a peppermint latte and gingerbread white mocha in addition to chocolate mint scones, cranberry orange muffins, brown butter espresso brownies and snickerdoodle cookies.

Kaldi's Coffee

Kaldi’s Coffee is serving up a long seasonal menu this year. For drinks, it’s offering a peppermint hot chocolate, a brown sugar rosemary latte, a gingersnap chai and a gingersnap latte. In terms of food, the coffee chain is offering red velvet and peppermint cookie sandwiches; walnut sticky rolls; molasses, sweet potato and cranberry scones; s’mores muffins; chocolate peppermint cake; vegan ginger cookies; and a huevos rancheros bowl.

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

Enjoy a warm bowl of Merry Christmas Chicken Noodle Soup at Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria. The soup uses house-made Christmas-tree-shaped noodles, chicken, parsnips, carrots, celery, onion, chicken broth, lemon, rosemary and an extra dash of extra virgin olive oil on top.

Latte Lounge

Holiday coffee flavors at the Latte Lounge include caramel and hazelnut, brown sugar cinnamon, peppermint snow day, gingerbread, peppermint mocha and snickerdoodle.

Lion's Choice

St. Louis-based food chain Lion’s Choice is also joining in on the holiday cheer for a limited time with a mushroom and Swiss roast beef sandwich, chicken and wild rice soup and a peppermint cookie crunch concrete.

O'Fallon Brewery

You’ve heard of milk and cookies, but what about beer and cookies? O’Fallon Brewery has a Cookie Tin pack of holiday beers, with oatmeal cookie, gooey butter, snickerdoodle and vanilla wafer flavors.

Pipers Tea & Coffee

Whether you prefer tea or coffee, Pipers has a holiday-inspired beverage for you. Enjoy a peppermint mocha or peppermint white chocolate matcha.

Pipers also features scratch-made macarons from La Beaume Co. Macarons. Holiday flavors include strawberry pomegranate, chocolate peppermint cheesecake and French snickerdoodle.

Sauce on the Side

Sauce on the Side’s December calzone special is the Santa Clauszone, which is pocket of pizza dough stuffed with holiday ham, garlic mashed potatoes, pancetta, Brussels sprouts and white cheddar. Plus, it's served with a side of maple gravy.

Schlafly Beer

Schlafly’s Stout Bout winter sample pack returns to store shelves. This year’s seasonal 12-pack includes three exclusive stouts, Mexican chocolate, chai latte and coconut coffee, as well as Schlafly’s classic oatmeal stout. Coconut coffee was created in partnership with Goshen Coffee Roasters.

Wintry Haze IPA at Schlafly Beer is another seasonal pick featuring a blend of malt, wheat and oats with pounds of Idaho 7, Strata and Sabro hops for a beer causes a winter white out when you pour it in a glass.

St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain

St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain's holiday freak shake is going green for 2022. "You're a Mean One," a shake honoring Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," starts with green-tinted vanilla ice cream and is decorated with a cherry Pop Rock rim, a Star's Cookies and Sweets "Grinch and Max" sugar cookie, a "Cindy Lou Who" candy cane, a "Martha May" ring pop, candy Grinch hearts, whipped cream, shimmery holiday sprinkles and a cherry on top.

The Soda Fountain is also offering a frozen Hot Cocoa Shake in a take-home glass through Dec. 31.