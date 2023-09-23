Overwhelming support from Belleville residence outside of US Marine Capt. Ellie LeBeau Cooke funeral Saturday morning

LeBeau Cooke is one of three Marines killed in an aircraft crash while stationed in Australia.

BELLEVILLE, Illinois — Funeral services were held, Saturday, for U.S. Marine Captain Ellie LeBeau Cooke. The Belleville native was killed during aircraft training last month while stationed in Australia.

LeBeau Cooke’s funeral was held at St. Peter’s Cathedral. But it was on the streets of Belleville where residents turned out to pay their respects to one of their own.

American flags lined the streets of an American town, early Saturday, along the funeral procession route.

Cathy Becker explained why she was there.

“Because she gave her life for our country,” said Becker.

Becker’s daughter, Monica, added, “Yes, and she is always going to be remembered by her family, no matter what.”

“I was in the Navy four years, myself,” said Dave Tiedemann. “I’m just showing respect.

After the funeral, the procession passed by LeBeau Cooke’s alma mater, Althoff Catholic High School. There, dozens if not hundreds of people stood along the sidewalk, making the Sign of the Cross or holding their hand across their heart.

Althoff Principal Sarah Gass said, “This is our quiet way of remembering Ellie and her family and really honoring a true hero.”

“Community is huge here,” said Adnan Al-Amami. “We are here for one another, to show Ellie and her family how much they mean to us.”

“It is a family here,” added Kenny Powers. We’re just happy to help and come out and support.”

LeBeau Cooke was buried with full military honors at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, including a gun salute and the playing of Taps.