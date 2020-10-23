Adoption fees for cats waived at Humane Society of Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Looking for a new furry friend to cuddle with as the coronavirus pandemic continues?
The Humane Society of Missouri is waiving adoption fees for adult cats through Oct. 29.
Kittens will be available for $75.
Adoptions are available by appointment only and curbside adoption is available as the pandemic continues.
According to the humane society's website, those who are serious about adoption and want to take advantage of being at home with their new pet can fill out an interest form and go to hsmo.org/adopt to view available animals at both Humane Society of Missouri shelter locations. Once you find a pet you'd like to adopt, you can contact the appropriate shelter via phone to go through the application process and interview.
Call 314-951-1562 for the Macklind Ave. Headquarters and 314-951-1588 for the Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights.
Typical adoption fees according to HSMO's website:
- $55-$190 for adult dogs (does not apply to small dogs)
- $290 and up for puppies and small dogs
- $35 for adult cats (fee waived on Thursdays)
- $135 for kittens
- $10.00 for critters
- $15 for rabbits
- Some exceptions may apply
- Does not include Rabies Tag Fee