Career Central

This is a great week to be looking for a job. Dierbergs is hiring and the city of St. Louis needs refuse workers

ST. LOUIS — This is a great week to be looking for a job.

Fathers and Families Support Center is bringing a hiring and resource job fair to North St. Louis County.

It's Thursday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at North Oaks Shopping Center, 26B North Oaks Plaza in the lower level.

This is an in-person event, so dust off your resumes and bring your best smile.

It's open to the general public.

Be prepared for on-the-spot interviews and hiring for full-time and part-time employment with over a dozen employers!

Dierbergs needs to fill 400 jobs

Dierbergs grocery chain needs to fill 400 new positions, and it's offering $500 signing bonuses.

Find out more at the first of three hiring events happening this Wednesday, July 28.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dierbergs Deer Creek.

That's at 2979 Highway K, in O'Fallon, Missouri.

The second one August 4, at Dierbergs Des Peres at 1080 Lindemann Road, Des Peres, MO 63131.

The third is August 11, at Dierbergs Southroads at 12420 Tesson Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63128.

You can also apply by clicking here.

Full-time and seasonal refuse workers needed

The City of St. Louis is hiring refuse workers to pick up trash and clean the streets.

Some positions come with hiring bonuses of $1500 and benefits.

Also, the City is willing to waive the City residency requirement.

All written tests, performance tests, and oral interviews have been suspended to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, so now is time to get a job with the city.

Both full-time and seasonal positions are available.

For information about seasonal refuse jobs, click here.

Or drop by the SLATE Missouri Job Center office. It's located at 1520 Market Street, on the third floor. For more, call during regular business hours at 314-589-8000.

Job openings at pet clinic

The Animal Medical Center of Mid-America is hiring.

The Center has several openings available.

For information on applying to be a clinic assistant, click here.

For information on applying to be a contact center representative, click here.

And for information on applying to be a registered veterinary technician, click here.

The Center has two locations: One is on Macklind Avenue in the city of St. Louis, and the other in Maryland Heights.

Job Seekers' Garden Club meet this week

A reminder: the Job Seekers' Garden Club of St. Louis is hosting a hospitality career and job fair expo at the new Holiday Inn in Creve Coeur. That's located at 1030 Woodcrest Terrace Drive, St. Louis, MO 63141

It's Thursday, July 29, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Discover and apply for many great opportunities with restaurants, hotels and other hospitality-related companies.

Be sure to bring many copies of your resume.

Fall enrollment underway at Ranken Technical College

Fall enrollment is now open at Ranken Technical College.

A degree or certificate from a technical college like Ranken can help people get a job in some of America's highest paying trades and industries.

Check out just some of the salaries here.

Here's a link with all the technical degrees and certificates offered at Ranken.

Also, SLATE offers Ranken applicants help with tuition, books, and supplies through the Workplace Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) training program (subject to meeting eligibility requirements for program participation).

If you're interested, call SLATE at (314) 589-8000 to schedule an orientation.