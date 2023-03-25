'Definitely feel the loss:' Community remembers beloved couple after grandson charged in their deaths

Davionne McRoberts is accused of shooting and killing Kathy and Donald McRoberts at their home in Troy, Missouri, on Tuesday night.

TROY, Mo. — A man has been charged with murder in the deaths of his grandparents in Lincoln County.

Davionne McRoberts is accused of shooting and killing Kathy and Donald McRoberts at their home in Troy on Tuesday night.

He was charged Friday with two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Now, 5 On Your Side is learning more about the victims in this tragedy.

Kathy and Donald were beloved in their community, where they spent most of their time giving back.

Inside the Calvary Chapel Food Pantry in Troy on Saturday, boxes were stuffed and cars were filled, but Director Pam Williams said something was missing.

"Definitely feel the loss of not having his smile and her smile and them hugging everybody when they come in, so we definitely feel the loss of them not being here," she said.

According to Williams, Don came in first as a client.

She said he saw what they were doing at the food pantry and went home that day and told his wife, Kathy, they were going to volunteer there.

Williams said they never left since then.

"He would interact with every single client that came in. Carried their boxes to their cars, talked to all of them. He could tell you the names of probably every food pantry client that comes in and he’s seen them once or twice. He was just a rock here. Everybody knows who Don is and who Kathy is," she said.

The husband and wife spent the last five years volunteering at the food pantry, where people are not only fed, but healed too, according to volunteer Kenneth Smith.

"Don and Kathy just loved being part of that. They would never take any credit or anything either. They were so selfless and giving. They are really going to be missed so much and we just love them so much and we miss them so much. What a blessing it was to know them," he said.

Attributes like that are why Williams said the news of the big-hearted couple being killed by their own grandson was shocking to everyone.

"They were always talking about their kids and their grandkids and Kathy was always like, 'I got to go get my babies,' so everything for them was like family and doing stuff for their kids and grandkids, so the fact that anybody could do anything to them, just seemed shocking. Then when we found out it was someone in their own family, even worse because they would give you the shirt off their back. They would do anything," she said.

Volunteer Sam Urfer spent time with Don twice a week working through the pantry.

"They’ve lost a good Christian, a good person to the Lord, plus a loyal servant to the food pantry," he said.

Urfer said they would talk about life together and he loved hearing Don's stories from being in the service.

"He was great. He’d do anything for anybody. He was always there if you needed help, all you got to do is call and he’d be right there, helping you out, a great guy," he said.

Urfer also added that Kathy was an incredible cook.

"Her potato salad was the best potato salad that I have ever ate in my life, even better than my mom’s," he said.

Without Don's infectious smile and Kathy keeping the guys in line, double the volunteers came to help on the first Saturday without them, according to Williams.

"They all have stories about Don and Kathy, so I’m very thankful we had a lot of extra volunteers and extra people from the community that came in to help us out today," she said.

While there will always be a void, Smith said, their community feels blessed to have been a small part in the McRoberts' time on earth.

"Their life is really a celebration of a Christ-centered life, and I cannot be sad about them being in heaven. I just loved their attitudes and their heart for service. I just can’t say enough good about them," he said.