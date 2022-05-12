Saint Louis Public Schools to hold second gun lock giveaway

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and free refreshments will be provided.

ST. LOUIS — After a successful free gun lock giveaway last Saturday at Vashon High School, the Educators for Gun Safety and St. Louis Public Schools will continue the mission with another gun lock distribution event.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, members of the community are invited to Aspire Academy, located at 5421 Thekla Avenue for another gun safety event.

At the event, anyone 21 and over can receive a free gun lock, while supplies last, and learn step-by-step gun safety measures, including a gun lock usage demonstration, a release about the event said.

The event is focused on giving gun locks to families with children in an effort to curb the number of shootings involving children in St. Louis.

“Every adult in St. Louis, from educators to parents to neighbors, has a role to play in the epidemic of gun violence that’s killing our children,” Dr. Candice Carter-Oliver, CEO of Confluence Academies, and host of Saturday’s event said. “As educators, we can help parents in our city know how to safely lock and store guns, and how to talk to their children about guns. Our kids’ lives are on the line and the timing is urgent. The school year is coming to an end, and we need this message fresh in the minds of parents and caregivers before summer vacation arrives.”

Videos on the family trauma of gun violence will be featured at the gun safety event, the release said.