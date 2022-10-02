1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting Saturday night on Walton Avenue

A man was shot in the face multiple times. A woman was shot in the arm, police said.

ST. LOUIS — One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting Saturday night.

St. Louis Metro police were called to the scene of a double shooting in the 900 block of Walton Avenue in St. Louis' Fountain Park neighborhood shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday.

One man was found shot in the face multiple times, St. Louis police said. He was not awake or breathing when the police arrived. Police did not release his age or name.

The second victim, a 57-year-old woman, was privately taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. Police said Sunday morning the victim had stable vital signs.

The department's Homicide Division was requested to the scene of the shooting to investigate.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.