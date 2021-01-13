1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at St. Louis apartment complex

Police said one man was shot in the neck and another was shot in the chest. The man shot in the neck died from his injuries.

ST. LOUIS — One man was killed and another was injured in a double shooting at a St. Louis apartment complex Tuesday evening.

Police said they were called to the complex on the 3900 block of North Florissant Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found one man shot in the neck and a second man shot in the chest.

Police said the man shot in the neck was unconscious and not breathing when they arrived. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man shot in the chest was awake and alert when he was rushed to the hospital.