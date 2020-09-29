Family searching for answers in 10-year-old murder case

Darren Thomas was shot and killed in Windsor Park in north St. Louis in September 2010

ST. LOUIS — Ten years after Darren Thomas was shot and killed, his family is still searching for answers.

CrimeStoppers announced Tuesday that Thomas' family is offering an additional $5,000 reward for information leading the arrest of a suspect. Combined with CrimeStoppers' reward, the reward could total $10,000.

On Sept. 30, 2010, officers received a call for a shooting at Windsor Park in the city's Fairground neighborhood, according to a press release from CrimeStoppers.

Officers found Thomas with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed that Thomas parked and got out of his 2004 Mercury Marquis, the release said. He got into an altercation with unknown suspects. During the argument, Thomas was shot.