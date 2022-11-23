x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

South St. Louis crash kills 3, leaves another injured Tuesday night

The deadly crash occurred just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Gravois Avenue and Meramec Street.

More Videos

ST. LOUIS — Three people died and one person was injured in a crash late Tuesday night in south St. Louis.

The traffic incident involving two vehicles happened at about 10:05 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Meramec Street and Gravois Avenue. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

5 On Your Side saw debris scattered across the intersection and a pole broken in half. Police had to shut down the entire intersection to clean up.

As of Wednesday morning, police had not yet identified the victims.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out