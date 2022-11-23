South St. Louis crash kills 3, leaves another injured Tuesday night

The deadly crash occurred just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Gravois Avenue and Meramec Street.

ST. LOUIS — Three people died and one person was injured in a crash late Tuesday night in south St. Louis.

The traffic incident involving two vehicles happened at about 10:05 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Meramec Street and Gravois Avenue. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

5 On Your Side saw debris scattered across the intersection and a pole broken in half. Police had to shut down the entire intersection to clean up.

As of Wednesday morning, police had not yet identified the victims.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.