17-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting Friday identified

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department on Tuesday identified a teenage girl killed Friday afternoon in an accidental shooting.

Police were called to investigate an accidental shooting at 4:35 p.m. Friday in the 14300 block of River Oaks Court in north St. Louis County.

At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old girl who had been shot. The teen was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Police identified her Tuesday as Kaitlyn Drake, of St. Louis.

Early investigation showed the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted.