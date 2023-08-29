17-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting Friday identified

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department on Tuesday identified a teenage girl killed Friday afternoon in an accidental shooting.
Police were called to investigate an accidental shooting at 4:35 p.m. Friday in the 14300 block of River Oaks Court in north St. Louis County.
At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old girl who had been shot. The teen was taken to a local hospital, where she died.
Police identified her Tuesday as Kaitlyn Drake, of St. Louis.
Early investigation showed the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department 636-529-8210. To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.