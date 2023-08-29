x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

17-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting Friday identified

​Early investigation showed the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted.
Credit: alex_schmidt_13 - stock.adobe.com

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department on Tuesday identified a teenage girl killed Friday afternoon in an accidental shooting. 

Police were called to investigate an accidental shooting at 4:35 p.m. Friday in the 14300 block of River Oaks Court in north St. Louis County. 

At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old girl who had been shot.  The teen was taken to a local hospital, where she died. 

Police identified her Tuesday as Kaitlyn Drake, of St. Louis. 

Early investigation showed the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department 636-529-8210.  To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Woman fatally shot Monday night in north St. Louis County

Before You Leave, Check This Out