17-year-old killed in north St. Louis County shooting

Officers found the teenager was shot in a parking lot on the 1800 block of High Sun Drive.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy was killed Friday night in a shooting in north St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Police Department said officers with its North County Precinct responded shortly before 10 p.m. to a shooting on the 1800 block of High Sun Drive, near the Florissant city limits. Officers found the teenager shot in a parking lot.

The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police have not released his name.

A homicide investigation is underway. There was no information on possible suspects as of Saturday morning.

Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.