17-year-old killed in north St. Louis County shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy was killed Friday night in a shooting in north St. Louis County.
The St. Louis County Police Department said officers with its North County Precinct responded shortly before 10 p.m. to a shooting on the 1800 block of High Sun Drive, near the Florissant city limits. Officers found the teenager shot in a parking lot.
The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police have not released his name.
A homicide investigation is underway. There was no information on possible suspects as of Saturday morning.
Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators. To remain anonymous or possibly receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).