2 dead, child shot in apparent murder-suicide in north St. Louis County

The boy, approximately 5 years old, was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man and woman are dead and a young boy was shot in an apparent murder-suicide Monday night in unincorporated Florissant, police said.

The St. Louis County Police Department said officers from the North County Precinct responded to a burglar alarm at 11:30 p.m. in the 11800 block of Seven Hills Drive. They found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds; both were pronounced dead on scene.

Officers also found a child, who is approximately 5 years old, with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The investigation revealed the man shot the woman and the child and then shot himself, police said. The relationship between the three is unclear at this time.

The identity of the suspect and victims has not been released.

The St. Louis County Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading a homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371(TIPS).

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.